Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 deals are already here

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We haven't even made it to Black Friday yet (though there are certainly a zillion Black Friday deals available right now), but Amazon is already setting its sights on Cyber Monday. The online retail giant has already revealed its full list of deals for Monday, Dec. 2 -- except they actually start on Saturday, Nov. 30, the day after Black Friday. Given that fact, it isn't exactly surprising that the list is pretty familiar -- Amazon appears to be just carrying over its Black Friday deals on through to Cyber Monday. (The only big exception is that the Echo Show 8, which CNET just dubbed the best Echo smart display, period, will be on sale for $80 on Monday. Its current Black Friday price is $100, already a $30 discount.)

You can track all of the Cyber Monday deals on Amazon's holiday page, which is currently focused on Black Friday but will transition on Saturday. There you'll find a mixture of Amazon's own devices (Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo screens and speakers, etc.) and various other sale items. For now, however, take a look at what's in store (which is to say, online).

Cyber Monday Amazon device sales



Although the official sale doesn't kick off until Saturday, many of these deals are available right now. Indeed, just about everything here is a continuation of the discounts leading up to Black Friday. Even so, these remain some of the best prices of the year (or best since Prime Day, at least) on Echo speakers and smart displays, Kindle readers, Fire TV streamers and other first-party Amazon devices.

Cyber Monday electronics deals

These deals on non-Amazon devices were just announced today. So far, though, there are no specifics. These deals are taken straight from the Amazon press release.

Save up to 30% on headphones from Bose, Sony and other top brands.

Save up to 25% on home theater projectors.

Save up to 25% on Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10.

Save on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs.

Save 30% on select cell phone cases.

Save up to 25% on Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds.

Save on the Google Pixel 3.

Save up to 40% on cameras, telescopes, binoculars.

Save big on Nikon products.

Save on Fujifilm Instax mobile printer.

Save on Polaroid Snap Touch 2.0 Instant Print camera,

Save big on Sony cameras and lenses.

Content Creator Savings on PC devices and accessories.

Save big on select Chromebooks.

Save up to 30% on laptops, desktops and monitors.

Save on PC Gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories.

Deals to build your own custom PC.

Save big on connected home products.

Adobe Creative Cloud 40% off plus $10 gift card.

Save 50% on H&R Block tax software.

Save up to 60% on Brother printers.

Save $100 on PS4 Pro.

Save on Xbox One.

Save 35% on Sindoh 3DWOX DP200 3D printer.

Save 15% on Monoprice MP10 Mini 3D printer.

Cyber Monday household, kitchen and home-furnishing deals

Amazon will have plenty of savings on everything from mattresses to blenders to Instant Pots to vacuums, too.

Save up to 35% on select furniture and mattresses.

Save up to 35% on area rugs.

Save up to 35% on gaming chairs & desks.

Save on Instant Pot.

Save on Breville kitchen appliances.

Save on Nespresso.

Save up to 15% on Aprilaire Whole House Humidifiers.

Save 20% on First Aid Only 299-piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit.

Save 20% on Scott Essential Multifold paper towels.

Save up to 30% on office furniture essentials.

Save on Ninja products.

Save on SodaStream machines.

Save on Wusthof Cutlery.

Save 20% on the Brother HC1850 Computerized Sewing and Quilting machine.

Save up to 43% on the Ecovacs Ozmo 920.

Save up to 45% on Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Elmer's Slime.

Save on Casper mattresses.

Cyber Monday deals on smart-home and home-improvement products

While plenty of the Amazon device deals listed above are certainly smart home-oriented, Amazon will have deals on non-Amazon devices, too.

Save up to 29% on Netgear Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System.

Save up to 25% on iRobot Roomba 675.

Save up to 27% on iRobot 960.

Save up to 30% on Black & Decker.

Save up to 20% on select DeWalt best sellers.

Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone beverage cooler.

Save on Emerson Smart Thermostat and Echo Dot Bundle.

Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans.

Save up to 15% on GE Profile ice maker.

Save 35% on Dremel Rotary Bundle.

Save up to 44% on Gearwrench tools.

Save up to 30% on August Home smart locks.

We'll be following up and highlighting the best deals once these actually start going on sale over the next few days. Stay tuned.