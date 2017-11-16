Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Amazon will work with the popular food website Allrecipes to link recipe ingredients directly to AmazonFresh, the online retailer's grocery delivery service, the companies announced today. This integration will let send all of the ingredients and products you need for a recipe to an AmazonFresh shopping cart, where you can then order the groceries and have them delivered to your house (as long as you live in one of the areas in which the service is available).

The partnership appears to be another way for Amazon to integrate itself into your cooking life. This year, Amazon bought the high-end Whole Foods Market chain in an aggressive move into the grocery market. Shortly after that announcement, Amazon reportedly notified customers in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey that their AmazonFresh deliveries will stop after Nov. 30. It's fair to speculate that Amazon will eventually integrate Whole Foods's brick-and-mortar location with its home grocery delivery, especially to reach even a sliver of the 80 million users who use Allrecipes.