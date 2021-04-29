Amazon confirms Prime Day will be in June

James Martin/CNET

Amazon said in its quarterly earnings report on Thursday that its annual Prime Day will take place in the second quarter, moving back from its later slot in 2020. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky noted on a press call that the event will specifically take place in June.

"We are going to do it on a date where we think it'll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors," Olsavsky said.

He added the company was concerned transportation slowdowns in July and the impact of the Olympics in Q3 could be factors that slow down a later Prime Day.

"We're excited for the return of Prime Day and look forward to providing our members with incredible savings, while investing in opportunities for our small business selling partners, and continuing to ensure the safety of our employees," an Amazon representative said in a statement. "We'll share more details soon and customers can also say, 'Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day' to stay informed."

Before Amazon's announcement, there were speculations the shopping event could once again take place in July. The ecommerce giant has held the event then since Prime Day's kickoff in 2015, but last year the coronavirus pandemic pushed the event to October.

The shopping event usually lasts several days and features discounts on a range of products sold by the online retailer. Amazon typically offers big sales on its own line of gadgets in particular, such as the Amazon Echo line of smart speakers and smart home gadgets.