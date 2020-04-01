Amazon climate group joins call for better protections in warehouses

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, one of many employee advocacy groups within the online retailer, has called on the company to do a better job at protecting its warehouse workers and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the climate-focused group said over 500 tech workers were backing these logistics workers' demands for more robust paid sick leave during the crisis. They also supported shutting down any warehouse with a confirmed coronavirus case and paying employees there to stay home "until Amazon can better ensure the safety of its workforce."

"We have seen social media posts and heard stories directly from Amazon warehouse workers around the world that show that Amazon is not adequately protecting its hourly workers from COVID-19," Mark Hiew Sr., an Amazon marketing manager, said as part of the climate group's statement. "Amazon needs to place a higher value on the health and safety of our coworkers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment for this story, but has repeatedly said it's instituted many new protocols to protect its employees from the pathogen, including increased social distancing in warehouses and increased cleanings. It also raised hourly and overtime pay for workers and is hiring 100,000 more US employees to handle the surge in new orders as millions of Americans are told to stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has killed over 4,000 people in the US and over 40,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The climate group's statement adds to louder criticism of the company from Amazon's employees, lawmakers and advocacy groups. All these groups in recent years have raised concerns about the retailer's treatment of its warehouse workers and are now becoming more vocal amid the fear and frustration of the pandemic. This work could force the company to take further action, as a handful of positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Amazon warehouses across the US.

On Monday Staten Island warehouse workers staged a strike to call for better protections and employees for Whole Foods, which Amazon owns, held a "sick out" on Tuesday.

Along with Amazon's employees, workers for many other retailers and service providers are raising their worries about their companies' ability to keep them healthy while keeping their operations going. Instacart contract workers held their own strike Monday. Buzzfeed News also reported on health concerns at both Starbucks and Trader Joe's.