Amazon Canada Prime Day 2020 sales: Echo Show 5 hits CA$60, more deals coming Tuesday

Kicking off on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is expected to bring out massive deals on electronics, home appliances and all varieties of domestic tech. Until then, however, Amazon Canada has already begun the ramp-up to Prime Day by unveiling some sharp deals for early bird shoppers. (Check out Amazon Canada's press release for the full list of discounts the retailer is promising.)

Here are the best of the early Amazon Prime Day deals we've found so far from Amazon Canada. Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change (as we expect them to on Tuesday).

This story will be updated as more deals become available.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET As in the US, Amazon's smallest Echo display device is already available at a discount, returning to its lowest ever price of CA$60. That's a whopping 40 percent off. The price is expected to stay at this level now through Oct. 14. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon With light- and slow-cooking settings, the 1800-watt Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro boasts an Element IQ that controls heating elements with 10 preset functions. Conveniently, the oven's slow cook function will switch to Keep Warm for up to 2 hours automatically. Note that price on this model has dropped to CA$250 in the past, but the current price is the lowest it's been since March. Read our review of the Breville Smart Oven Pro's predecessor.

Amazon Canada Prime Day deals coming soon

These sale prices have been announced, but won't be available until the Prime Day officially starts at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Chris Monroe/CNET The bigger Echo Show will also be discounted from its current CA$170 to CA$90, matching its lowest-ever price. Expect this price to hit on Tuesday. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With its glare-proof screen and waterproof body, the Paperwhite is the best value in Amazon's e-reader line, especially when you can get it at a discount. Starting Tuesday, it drops to its best-ever price of CA$105.

Amazon This isn't the fancy new spherical Echo Dot that was just announced for 2020. But the 2018 Echo Dot "puck" handles the same voice assistant basics and doubles as a perfectly capable Bluetooth speaker, and it's now down to the lowest price we've seen. Read our Echo Dot review.

Prime Day Canada deals no longer available

These deals were available earlier, but have either sold out or the prices have gone up. We're including them here in case more inventory becomes available at the original sale price.