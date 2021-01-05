Amazon buys 11 more jets for its delivery fleet

Amazon

Amazon has announced it's purchased 11 new jets for its delivery fleet. The four new Boeing 767-300 aircraft from WestJet will join the Amazon Air cargo network in 2021, and the seven aircraft from Delta will join in 2022, the online retail giant said Tuesday.

Purchasing its own aircraft will allow Amazon to "continue delivering for customers across the US in the way that they expect," said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air. "Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations."

Amazon's fleet reached 70 planes midway through last year. The retail giant said the expansion comes at a time when people are relying more on online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.