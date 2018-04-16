Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Last fall, public records showed that Amazon was approved to distribute pharmaceuticals in 12 states. In reaction, the stocks for several pharmaceutical distribution and health care companies fell. But it seems that the e-commerce company might not be going ahead with drug sales afterall.

As reported by CNBC, Amazon Business -- which sells large-quantity orders to businesses -- has halted plans to sell drugs directly to hospitals. The article suggests that the challenges of getting into the pharmaceutical space may have been the issue.

Now Playing: Watch this: Amazon buys Ring, T-Mobile announces 5G plans

It's worth noting that Amazon Business currently offers health care products, including medical supplies -- just not drugs.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on "rumors or speculation."