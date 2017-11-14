Amazon’s Black Friday deals include Echo Dot for just $30

Taylor Martin/CNET

For this Black Friday, Amazon is offering dozens of deals on TVs, Amazon devices, video games, toys and smart-home gadgets.

The e-commerce giant on Tuesday revealed a slew of its planned price cuts just ahead of next week's sale, adding that Black Friday will include more than 30 deals of the day and thousands of short-term Lightning Deals.

The company is also offering a four-hour early shopping window for some deals for customers who use the Alexa voice assistant to shop, starting at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Check out amazon.com/voiceshopping for details.

Here's a list of the Black Friday deals from Amazon:

Amazon Devices

Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot

Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99

Save $30 on Echo Plus, only $119.99

Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99

Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)

Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99

Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98

Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10

Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99

Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99

Electronics

Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99

Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99

Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,199.99

Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $1,297.99

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99

Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $897.99

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99

32-inch 720p TV, only $69.99

49-inch 4k TV, only $159.99

Save up to 30 percent on select TP-Link smart home and networking products

Save up to 25 percent on select Seagate hard drives

Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop

Save 30 percent on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard

Save up to 35 percent on select SanDisk memory products

Save up to 40 percent on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more

Save up to 25 percent on select 3D printers

Toys

Save up to 35 percent on Melissa & Doug toys and furniture

Save up to 40 percent on K'NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster

Save up to 30 percent on select Crayola arts and crafts

Save up to 30 percent on select Paw Patrol toys

Save up to 50 percent on select Zoomer toys

Smart Home

Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa

Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Video Games

Save up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles

Save up to 50 percent on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box

Music, TV, Movies & Books

For the first time ever, non-Prime members as well as Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just 99 cents starting today

Save 40 percent on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video

Save up to 80 percent on select Kindle best-selling books

Pets

Save 35 percent on Soft WellBites Dog Treats

Save 15 percent on Fluval 2.6-Gallon Aquarium Kit

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 60 percent on New Balance shoes and apparel

Save up to 30 percent on Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear

Save 20 percent on select Tumbl Trak products

Save on Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration

Save up to 35 percent on select camo apparel

Save 20 percent on select Barska products

Save up to 25% on Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder

Save 20 percent on Atomic Foosball Table

Save 25 percent on select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs

Save up to 35 percent on select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets

Save 20 percent on select Paragon popcorn machines

More deals from small businesses and entrepreneurs:

Save 30 percent on Segway Minipro 2018 Edition

Save 20 percent on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Save $30 on Anki Cozmo

Save 80 percent on Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Body Pillow

Save 20 percent on CoffeeGator Pour Over Coffee Maker

Save 60 percent on Silpada 'Santa Fe' Sterling Silver, Brass and Turquoise Bracelet

Two more deals through Amazon's other services:

Amazon Restaurants: Prime members making their first Amazon Restaurants order will get $10 off their order plus free delivery when they make a qualified purchase on Amazon.com or Prime Now between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27. Go to amazon.com/restaurants to learn more.

Amazon Prints: Beginning Nov. 19 for a limited time, holiday cards are 50 percent off. Create high-quality, custom cards and share holiday messages with friends and loved ones. Cards are printed on ultra-thick, matte cardstock and include envelopes with free return address printing plus free delivery with Prime. Go to amazon.com/prints to learn more.

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.