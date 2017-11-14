CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Amazon’s Black Friday deals include Echo Dot for just $30

New Echo for $80, Echo Plus for $120 and Cloud Cam for $100.

echo-dot-night-light

The Echo Dot, which is usually priced at $50, will be on sale Black Friday for $20 off.

 Taylor Martin/CNET

For this Black Friday, Amazon is offering dozens of deals on TVs, Amazon devices, video games, toys and smart-home gadgets.

The e-commerce giant on Tuesday revealed a slew of its planned price cuts just ahead of next week's sale, adding that Black Friday will include more than 30 deals of the day and thousands of short-term Lightning Deals.

The company is also offering a four-hour early shopping window for some deals for customers who use the Alexa voice assistant to shop, starting at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Check out amazon.com/voiceshopping for details.

Here's a list of the Black Friday deals from Amazon:

Amazon Devices

  • Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot
  • Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99
  • Save $30 on Echo Plus, only $119.99
  • Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99
  • Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)
  • Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99
  • Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98
  • Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98
  • Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10
  • Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99
  • Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
  • Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
  • Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99
  • Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99

Electronics

  • Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99
  • Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99
  • Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,199.99
  • Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $1,297.99
  • Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99
  • Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $897.99
  • Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99
  • 32-inch 720p TV, only $69.99
  • 49-inch 4k TV, only $159.99
  • Save up to 30 percent on select TP-Link smart home and networking products
  • Save up to 25 percent on select Seagate hard drives
  • Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop
  • Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop   
  • Save 30 percent on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard
  • Save up to 35 percent on select SanDisk memory products
  • Save up to 40 percent on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more
  • Save up to 25 percent on select 3D printers

Toys

  • Save up to 35 percent on Melissa & Doug toys and furniture
  • Save up to 40 percent on K'NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken's Revenge Roller Coaster
  • Save up to 30 percent on select Crayola arts and crafts
  • Save up to 30 percent on select Paw Patrol toys
  • Save up to 50 percent on select Zoomer toys

Smart Home

  • Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa
  • Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker
  • Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Video Games

  • Save up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles
  • Save up to 50 percent on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box

Music, TV, Movies & Books

  • For the first time ever, non-Prime members as well as Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just 99 cents starting today
  • Save 40 percent on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
  • Save up to 80 percent on select Kindle best-selling books

Pets

  • Save 35 percent on Soft WellBites Dog Treats
  • Save 15 percent on Fluval 2.6-Gallon Aquarium Kit

Sports & Outdoors

  • Save up to 60 percent on New Balance shoes and apparel
  • Save up to 30 percent on Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear
  • Save 20 percent on select Tumbl Trak products
  • Save on Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration
  • Save up to 35 percent on select camo apparel
  • Save 20 percent on select Barska products
  • Save up to 25% on Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder
  • Save 20 percent on Atomic Foosball Table
  • Save 25 percent on select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs
  • Save up to 35 percent on select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets
  • Save 20 percent on select Paragon popcorn machines

More deals from small businesses and entrepreneurs:

  • Save 30 percent on Segway Minipro 2018 Edition
  • Save 20 percent on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
  • Save $30 on Anki Cozmo
  • Save 80 percent on Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Body Pillow
  • Save 20 percent on CoffeeGator Pour Over Coffee Maker
  • Save 60 percent on Silpada 'Santa Fe' Sterling Silver, Brass and Turquoise Bracelet

Two more deals through Amazon's other services:

Amazon Restaurants: Prime members making their first Amazon Restaurants order will get $10 off their order plus free  delivery when they make a qualified purchase on Amazon.com or Prime Now between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27. Go to amazon.com/restaurants to learn more.

Amazon Prints: Beginning Nov. 19 for a limited time, holiday cards are 50 percent off. Create high-quality, custom cards and share holiday messages with friends and loved ones. Cards are printed on ultra-thick, matte cardstock and include envelopes with free return address printing plus free delivery with Prime. Go to amazon.com/prints to learn more.

