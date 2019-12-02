The hottest Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Amazon

As we close in on the end of this year's post-Thanksgiving sales bonanza, we're digging up Amazon's best deals on kitchen gadgets, appliances and cookware for Cyber Monday to get a jump on your holiday shopping. (Or to buy yourself a little something-something).

It can be tricky to keep track of all the great kitchen/cookware deals and sales events around the holiday season, but we're certainly not complaining. Amazon's HoliDeals include hundreds of discounted items, and kitchen essentials are well represented. From quality pots and pans to air fryers and even one easy-to-use Keurig coffee machine on deep discount, we've highlighted the best of Amazon's kitchen and cookware deals for Cyber Monday 2019.

Amazon This complete coffee station will make you a quick cup of joe on your way out the door, or a whip up a creamy latte for those slower weekend mornings. The K-Cafe is currently on major discount, marked off 45% for Cyber Monday only.

Amazon This Instant Pot is basically eight kitchen appliances in one: You can use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker and cake maker, and can saute, steam and keep food warm. Plus, this version is Alexa and Wi-Fi-enabled, so you can control your pot from your phone or through voice command.

Amazon Level up your cookware set with this bang-for-your-buck set from Cuisinart. This 8-piece set is replete with a 2.5-quart saucepan and lid, 4-quart saucepan with lid, 6-quart stock pot with lid, an 8-inch skillet and a 10-inch skillet. The stainless steel handles means you won't have to worry about picking up hot pots, and the rims are tapered for mess-free pouring.

Oxo Slicing fruits and vegetables can be a laborious process, not to mention a hazard to your fingers. But if you want a julienne or waffle cut done quickly and safely, a mandoline is a must. This option is designed to provide extra protection for your fingers and folds down flat for compact storage.

Amazon We're approaching prime canned food season, which makes this the perfect time to invest in an electric opener. With just one touch you'll be able to infiltrate your can of pumpkin pie filling or cranberry sauce without the mess and frustration that often results from going the manual route. Bonus: This Hamilton Beach model is also equipped with a knife sharpener, making it truly a cut above the competition.

Amazon A step up from the standard Brita pitcher, the UltraMax offers a capacity of up to 18 cups, so you won't find yourself constantly refilling it. The sleek design ensures it won't dominate your fridge space and the dispenser's simple spigot provides easy access to clean, filtered water.

Amazon There's a reason the air fryer has emerged as 2019's kitchen appliance sensation. If you like your wallet fat and waistline trim, consider Secura's highly rated option, which is now available for nearly half off. Tap into the science of hot air circulation, which can crisp up french fries, nuggets and egg rolls using a small fraction of the oil required for your standard fryer.

Amazon No surprise that one of Amazon's very own products has received the holiday discount treatment. The Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 is a virtual one-stop-shop to control your kitchen's smart appliances. You can also use it to download recipes, watch chef tutorials or listen to your favorite cooking playlist.

Amazon With all the feasting to be done in the coming months, you may want to consider devoting a few meals towards healthy eating. Steaming, which doesn't rely on an overabundance of butter and oil, will certainly help keep the calories down. If you don't already own a steamer or you're looking for an upgrade, Oster's Sangerfield set makes for a great investment. Included are a Dutch oven with lid and steamer insert that allows you to steam vegetables and cook rice at the same time.

Amazon Any baker is undeniably in need of a few staple items. Stock up on all the essentials with this baking bundle, which is packed with a 1-pound loaf pan, two 1-inch baking sheets, one muffin pan, two 8-inch round pans, one cooling rack and one 9x13-inch cake pan.