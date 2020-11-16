Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals revealed: First price cuts on new Echo speakers and more bargains start Nov. 20

Amazon/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Amazon isn't going to let Walmart and Target have all the Black Friday fun. The online retailer has detailed its slate of upcoming Black Friday deals in a new press release. Here's the quick rundown of what you need to know about Amazon's upcoming Black Friday sale.

The sale runs from Friday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 27. (Spoiler alert: Many of these prices will continue beyond that, with "Cyber Monday" wording instead of "Black Friday.")

This Black Friday sale includes the first big discounts on new 2020 Echo devices. After being unveiled in September -- and not getting Prime Day October discounts in most cases -- the new 2020 Echo Dot and Echo are getting price cuts.

This is a return to Prime Day sale prices in many other cases. Products such as the Fire Stick, Kindle and Fire Tablets are mostly returning to the price levels we saw in October and subsequent sales.

OK, OK, just point me to the deals! Note that CNET is in the process of compiling the best current and future deals here:

If you're looking for current deals, check out Amazon's main Black Friday page:

The main highlights of upcoming deals, as quoted directly from Amazon's press release, are as follows:

Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99



Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $80 off - just $169.99

Kindle is $30 off - just $59.99

The all-new Echo Dot is $21 off - just $28.99

The all-new Echo Dot with Clock is $21 off - just $38.99

The all-new Echo is $30 off - just $69.99

Get the all-new Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Bulb for just $28.99

Fire HD 10 tablet is $70 off - just $79.99

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $70 off - just $129.99

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $40 off - just $59.99

The all-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $56 off - just $223.00

The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off

Get an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for just $49.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off - just $17.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $12 off - just $27.99

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off - just $29.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off - just $59.99

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off - just $49.99

Highlighted electronics deals include:

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds

Save up to 70% on Norton security software

Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements

Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to 50% on Square Enix games

Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs

Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger

Save up to 30% off Wireless Chargers and Accessories

Save up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers

Please follow the links above, where we'll be calling out and curating our favorite deals throughout the days ahead.