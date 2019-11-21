Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is just shy of one week away, but Amazon isn't waiting until then to release some of its major deals for consumers looking to get a jump on holiday shopping. Amazon's Happy HoliDeals page is already populated with a slew of Amazon-branded products, with a great selection of gadgets and tech accessories all on sale before the big day.

If you're looking for an Echo smart speaker, a Fire tablet, or a Kindle e-reader, you might want to wait until next week: The online retail giant unveiled its full slate of Amazon Black Friday device deals, some rivaling what we saw on Prime Day. You can even get a deal of the (not-even-quite-released-yet) Amazon Echo Show 8, as well as smart home gear like the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub or the Apple Watch Series 3. And with 23andMe kits half off, there's never been a better time to let science tell you about your health and ancestry.

You can expect even more products to get discounted on Amazon next week, so check back here for updates on the latest deals. Scroll to the bottom for all of the Black Friday deals that will start later this week.

If you're planning to buy any Amazon device from the Happy HoliDeals offerings, you should sign up for TopCashback first -- the cash-back service is offering an unparalleled 10% rebate on Amazon devices. And yeah, you may think you're already a pro at saving money on Black Friday sales, but I recently discovered a few tricks that you may not know about. So check out my advice on how to save an extra 10% to 20% at Amazon.

Read more: Amazon Echo, Google Nest and all the best smart home gifts of 2019

Here's a list of our favorite gear that's on sale at Amazon right now, followed by the Amazon device deals that start as of Nov. 22.

Amazon Black Friday deals available now



As expected, some of the best early discounts are on Amazon devices (though some of the items below will be even cheaper in a few weeks, as noted above). But I found a few noteworthy non-Amazon deals as well, so check those out, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET Wireless earbuds are all the rage, and Klips﻿ch adds its own into the market. The T5 True Wireless Earphones have a great sound with a fancy Zippo lighter-like case. You can save $50 when buying these earbuds early, but use the money saved to get more silicone tips to get just the right fit for your ear. Read our T5 True Wireless Earphones review.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $80, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Cheapskate proved himself prescient when he prognosticated that the Apple Watch Series 3 would hit another all-time low during Black Friday sales: It just dropped to $170 for the entry-level silver with white sport band model. Space gray and black models are still at the previous low of $190. That said, note that this model will drop to $129 at Walmart (and probably elsewhere) starting Nov. 27. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Chamberlain Actually, this app-powered garage-door controller originally sold for $130, so in a way you're saving $100. It's been steadily creeping down in price, but this is the lowest I've seen it. It's compatible with most garage doors, and its usefulness cannot be overstated. Arguably the best $30 you can spend on your house right now. Read our Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub review.

23andMe Got some saliva to spare? Send a little to 23andMe and receive back over 125 DNA-based reports on your health, wellness, ancestry and the like. This is the lowest price we've seen on this kit, which normally runs $199.

Sarah Tew/CNET Adding a soundbar to your TV- and movie-watching experience will improve it like few other accessories can. Stuck trying to decide which one? Here's a good option at a particularly good price: For a limited time, while supplies last, Amazon has the Polk Command Bar for $199. That saves you $100. There are more affordable sound bars out there, but this one has two great perks: a wireless subwoofer and built-in Alexa smarts. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

LG Currently 42% off the list price, this is the best price we've seen on this 65-inch UHD TV. It includes both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and smart assistance, and Airplay 2 lets you cast from any Mac or iOS device to the big screen. LG also packs in a quad core processor that supports HDR color and Dolby Atmos 2.0 with 20 W integrated speakers.

Amazon Vizio's 2019 P-Series Quantum TV cost $1,400 when it debuted earlier this year. Amazon's current deal saves $500 off Amazon's regular price, bringing this TV down to $900. That's even lower than its September sale price of $998. You'll get 4K HDR, a nice 65-inch display and smarts for Apple HomeKit, AirPlay and Alexa and Google voice commands. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but CNET's David Katzmaier loved its 2018 predecessor. Need an even bigger screen? There's also an option to purchase the 75-inch model for $1,499, an $800 discount.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. And while they're currently backordered, it looks like it's still possible to get them in time for the holidays. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Amazon deals that have expired (but are likely to return)

Bose Sure, there's an avalanche of competition out there, with more noise cancelling headphones than you can soundlessly shake a stick at. But Bose always seems to lead the pack with superb comfort, noise cancelling, and overall sound quality. Right now, you can get Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $70 off at Amazon. If you don't care about getting a dedicated Google Assistant button, you can still find otherwise identical, refurbished copies of the original Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones at Amazon as well. That said, the price has been fluctuating a bit -- we saw the QuietComfort 35 II for as low as $235 recently, so there might still be some surprises between now and Black Friday. But you certainly shouldn't pay more than $279 if you're in the market between now and the new year. Note: This deal will return by Black Friday. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Sony While Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones showed up to party at $228 very briefly last week, we can't be sure that wasn't just a pricing error rather than a deliberate effort to undercut Bose. Nonetheless, it's now priced at $278, and we'd be surprised if it went any lower before the holidays. There's little doubt that these excellent-sounding headphones are the ones to beat right now, which is great, since they're priced about the same as its chief competitor, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Note: This deal will return by Black Friday. Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

The Instant Pot's Duo 7-in-1 model will drop down to $49 on Black Friday. If you're looking for some extra room for your Instant Pot culinary pursuits, this larger 8 quart Lux80 model is just $6 more. This deal, though, is only available for the day. Note: Excellent Instant Pot deals like this one will return for Black Friday.

Amazon deals starting Friday, Nov. 22

Amazon deals starting Sunday, Nov. 24

Amazon deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 27

Amazon deals starting Thursday, Nov. 28

That's it for now! Have you spotted any other great deals in Amazon's super early sale? Share them in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally published earlier this month. Updated as new deals arrive and others expire.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.