Black Friday is no longer just a day, a weekend or even a full week. It's pretty much all of November, as evidenced by Amazon's just-launched Happy HoliDeals page. It's an overloaded, confusing mix of roughly 1,000 sale items, some of them daily deals, some of them "lightning deals" (which expire after a set number are sold or time runs out). At first glance, it seems like fairly standard Amazon fare, but there are some interesting -- and decidedly good -- deals in the mix. Below I've highlighted the best of them.

As expected, some of the best discounts are on Amazon devices. But I found a few noteworthy non-Amazon deals as well, so let's start with those:

23andMe Got some saliva to spare? Send a little to 23andMe and receive back over 125 DNA-based reports on your health, wellness, ancestry and the like. This is the lowest price we've seen on this kit, which normally runs $199.

Chamberlain Actually, this app-powered garage-door controller originally sold for $130, so in a way you're saving $100. It's been steadily creeping down in price, but this is the lowest I've seen it. It's compatible with most garage doors, and its usefulness cannot be overstated. Arguably the best $30 you can spend on your house right now. Read the MyQ review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Yep, it's nowhere near Black Friday, and the Echo Show 5 is already selling for less than it was on Prime Day. The little smart-speaker with the 5.5-inch display makes a great bedside companion, but it could also pull kitchen duty for things like recipe videos and video calls. Read the Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon The largest of the Echo Show products, this model features a 10-inch screen and Dolby-enhanced speakers. It normally runs $230 all by itself, but this bundle nets you a Philips Hue smart-bulb to kick-start (or expand) your smart-home setup. Read the Echo Show review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Well, that didn't take long. The Echo Dot with Clock, announced just last month, is already heavily discounted. It's basically the third-gen smart speaker you know and love, but with an embedded LED display that can show the time, the outdoor temperature or a countdown timer. Don't need those features? The original Echo Dot is back on sale for $29.99. Read the Echo Dot with Clock review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Because Amazon's Certified Refurbished products are literally good as new (including the warranty), I'm comparing this to a new Paperwhite, which sells for $130. And this is the latest model, which offers a flush-front design and waterproof casing. Black Friday proper will likely see it selling new for $90, but why not save an extra $10 if you're not giving up anything except retail packaging? Read the Kindle Paperwhite review.

