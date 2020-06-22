CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple WWDC 2020 Trump order suspends visas Apple iOS 14 Microsoft shuts down Mixer MacOS Big Sur Marvel's Avengers is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Amazon Big Style Sale is like Prime Day for fashion: Huge savings on Kenneth Cole, Levi's, Skechers and more

From Kate Spade and Calvin Klein to Victorinox and Volcom, we've got an A-to-Z cheatsheet on the brands and deals at Amazon's summer fashion sale.

fashion
Amazon

The much-rumored Amazon Big Style Sale is real, and it's here. The online retail giant's summer sale features blow-out pricing on all manners of clothing -- men's, women's, kids, athleisure, underwear and more -- as well as related items like handbags, luggage, footwear and wristwatches for the next several days. 

Big discounts on brands as varied as Armani, Calvin Klein, Rockport, Ecco, Fila, Kenneth Cole, K-Swiss, J. Crew, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger and many more are on sale now, with discounts up to 50% off.

See all Amazon fashion deals

 
Read more at ET Online 

This is a huge sale, so to help you zero in on the kinds of products you want to browse, we've organized the sale pages by brand and category into the cheat sheet you see below. But we'll continue to update this guide as the sale goes on, so be sure to check back later for more details. 

Adidas footwear and apparel

Armani Exchange menswear

Calvin Klein intimates

Carhatt shorts

Men's dress shirts from Calvin Klein, Izod, Van Heusen, Kenneth Cole and more

Socks from K. Bell, Disney, Star Wars, Pokemon and more

Footwear from Aravon, Cobb Hill, Dunham and Rockport

Ecco footwear

Emporio Armani intimates and sleepwear

Fila footwear

Franco Sarto footwear

Handbags, luggage and accessories from Kenneth Cole, Frye, Ben Sherman, Heritage Travelware, and more

J. Crew menswear and womenswear

Jag Jeans and Silver Jeans

Jambu Womens footwear

Joie and Theory womenswear

Karen Neuburger women's sleepwear

Kate Spade handbags, wallets, clutches and satchels

Bates, Keen and Wolverine footwear

Footwear from Kenneth Cole Reaction and Gentle Soul

K-Swiss footwear

Lacoste clothing, footwear and accessories

Lucky Brand clothing, footwear and accessories

Mizuno footwear

Nautica menswear

Oakley and Ran Ban sunglasses

Perry Ellis menswear

Rafaella women's pants

Rebecca Minkoff handbags and clutches

Samsonite and American Tourister luggage

Guess wristwatches

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and pants

Sketchers footwear

Steve Madden footwear

Steven by Steve Madden footwear

Superga footwear

Tahari ASL womenswear

Tommy Hilfiger men's shirts

Calvin Klein and Van Heusen men's shirts

Men's shirts from Calvin Klein, IZOD, Kenneth Cole, Van Heusen and Chaps

Vera Bradley handbags

Wenger and Victorinox bags and luggage

Vineyard Vines menswear

Volcom clothing and accessories for men, women and children