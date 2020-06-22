The Amazon Big Style Sale is like Prime Day for fashion: Huge savings on Kenneth Cole, Levi's, Skechers and more

Amazon

The much-rumored Amazon Big Style Sale is real, and it's here. The online retail giant's summer sale features blow-out pricing on all manners of clothing -- men's, women's, kids, athleisure, underwear and more -- as well as related items like handbags, luggage, footwear and wristwatches for the next several days.

Big discounts on brands as varied as Armani, Calvin Klein, Rockport, Ecco, Fila, Kenneth Cole, K-Swiss, J. Crew, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger and many more are on sale now, with discounts up to 50% off.



This is a huge sale, so to help you zero in on the kinds of products you want to browse, we've organized the sale pages by brand and category into the cheat sheet you see below. But we'll continue to update this guide as the sale goes on, so be sure to check back later for more details.