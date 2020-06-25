Amazon Big Style Sale: Get huge discounts on watches from Bulova, Casio, Fossil and other top brands

Deal Savings Price







More than at any time since the invention of the pocket watch, modern timepieces are less about telling time -- after all, there's a clock on your phone -- than the joy of wearing finely engineered and impeccably styled watches. If you are looking to replace your aging watch or want to find the perfect watch to add to your collection, you're in luck. Amazon is currently offering a sale on a wide range of watch brands. With hundreds of models from dozens of brands to choose from, we made it easy to dig in by rounding up the best deals from the most intriguing brands.

Casio

This is part of Amazon's Big Style Sale, which features blow-out pricing on all manners of clothing -- men's, women's, kids, athleisure, underwear and more -- as well as related items like handbags, luggage, footwear and wristwatches for the next several days.

The brands on sale include Armani, Bulova, Casio, Citizen, Fossil, Michael Kors, Movada, Nine West and Timex, with about 125 discounted watches in total. It's well worth your time (no pun intended) to browse the offerings, since there's a wide selection of styles on to choose from. Here is a roundup of the top watch brands on sale right now:

Casio has a handful of models on sale this week, including a variety of digital and analog models. While most of the watches clock in around 30% to 50% off, the solar-powered PRG-300CM-4CR Pro Trek leads the list at a formidable 73% off, now just $76.

Looking for a watch for a lady in your life? Women's watches can be tricky, because the styling is often over the top. Nine West might be the antidote, since the brand has a wide range of all-analog watches on sale right now, from the simple to the ornate, with some very tasteful floral designs as well. They're also very affordable, with prices topping out at $28.

Few brands are as synonymous with everyday timepieces as Timex, and the 20 or so watches on sale at Amazon right now run the gamut from office casual to rugged and outdoorsy. Among the mostly analog faces on sale you'll find a few digital watches as well, including Ironman exercise models. Prices range from $28 to $57, with discounts as high as 43%.

There are plenty of other brands on sale -- 75 watches priced as low as $18 and topping out at about $400 (that's for the Bulova Men's 96B175 Precisionist, by the way, a stainless steel diving watch that 52% off and down from $825). Here you'll find an assortment of men's and women's watches, formal and rugged, analog and digital.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.