Pencils, check. Backpack, check. Voice-activated smart assistant with 5-inch screen and video-calling camera... check. Welcome to Back to School 2019. Granted, modern students may not need the kind of high-tech gear that's available (and on sale) today, but let's not ignore the chance to save on cool stuff.

Indeed, Amazon's back-to-school device sale has some pretty good deals -- and you don't actually have to be a student to take advantage of them. Here are the highlights. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Chris Monroe/CNET That's a great price on Amazon's latest smart display, which makes for a particularly good bedside companion (but would also work reasonably well in a kitchen, despite its smallish screen). If you have a Prime Student subscription, however, you can get the Echo Show 5 for $54.99. Read the Echo Show 5 review

Amazon might as well just make this permanent, because the third-gen Dot goes on sale for $30 about as often as it stays at its $50 list price. In any case, the Dot makes for a fine alarm clock, to say nothing of helping students ask for word definitions and other scholastic assists. Read the Echo Dot review

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 10 is an incredibly capable tablet -- provided you don't mind living in Amazon's media-centric ecosystem. Even then, it could be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard to become a really affordable basic laptop. At $100, this is on par with Black Friday and Prime Day pricing -- which is to say, excellent! Read the Fire HD 10 review

Sarah Tew/CNET OK, I'm not exactly sure where Amazon's streaming sticks fit into "back to school," and these discounts are merely average. But if you love Alexa, these are the streamers to get, as you can talk to her right through the remotes. The link below nets you the standard Fire TV stick. Here's the 4K version for just $10 more. Read the Fire TV Stick review

Also on sale right now (despite having very little to do with school, ahem):

