Amazon announces the new $130 Echo Show 8

James Martin/CNET

Not quite four months after it unveiled the Echo Show 5, Amazon has introduced a new model in its line of touchscreen-equipped smart speakers -- the Echo Show 8. The device, which was displayed today at a launch event held at the company's headquarters in Seattle, will cost $130 and will be available for pre-order today on Amazon.com.

The company also announced Food Network Kitchen, a new Alexa-powered service for phones and tablets. Alexa will be the Food Network's exclusive voice service. "I can be in any kitchen in the world, and I can teach anyone in the world how to cook," Chef Bobby Flay said, adding that the service features "a gazillion" recipes. He later refined that number to "80,000."

James Martin/CNET

Amazon's Echo Show lineup now includes three models -- the 10-inch Echo Show, the 5.5-inch Echo Show 5 and the new 8-inch model unveiled today. The miniature Echo Spot also remains in Amazon's lineup, despite having been rendered more or less obsolete by newer, less expensive and more fully-featured models.

The company's continued experimentation with new formats and size options underscores the importance of these smart displays in its Echo lineup. Amazon wants its customers to use its touchscreens for voice shopping, watching videos and making video phone calls -- all in the service of making its devices, and Alexa, a more integral part of the day.

"Privacy is absolutely foundational to everything we do around Echo and Alexa," said Dave Limp, Senior Vice President, Amazon Devices & Services, before introducing the Echo Show 8, which, like the Show 5, features a privacy shutter. He detailed the company's efforts to increase privacy for its customers by building new measures into its hardware and software to give customers more control over their cameras and data. (It hasn't always worked out.)

The Echo Show, which was released in 2017, became the first Echo device with a touchscreen (though Alexa is also built into Amazon's tablets, too). The Show's boxy and bulky design and thick plastic border around its screen instantly made it look outdated in an age of thinner smartphones with nearly edge-to-edge displays.



Competing Google Assistant-powered smart displays were introduced at the 2018 CES show, then Google debuted the Nest Hub (then called the Google Home Hub) that October, putting more pressure on Amazon to up its game.

Positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative to the $230 second-generation Echo Show, Amazon introduced the less expensive, more compact $90 Echo Show 5 in May. In the CNET review, Andrew Gebhart found it to be an all-around solid smart display, and particularly good alarm clock, that still couldn't quite match up with the more expensive, $130 Google Nest Hub.



This is a developing story.