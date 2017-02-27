Free shipping from ​Amazon and Walmart: The best home goods deals

Welcome to Home Deals, where we find the best appliance and smart-home related deals that help you live better for less.

Competition is a good thing: It makes for better deals when two companies are vying for your dollar. This week, we've seen Amazon and Walmart competing by lowering the costs of shipping: both companies are now offering free shipping anytime you spend more than $35. So, what are the best deals at both places to tempt you in to spend your money?

Colin West McDonald/CNET

Walmart has the Dyson DC33 for $229, an older model, but one that has many of the features of the British company's newer vacuums. It's a great vacuum for a small apartment or house, and it's $100 cheaper than newer models like the Light Ball Multifloor.

Amazon has a similar deal, but for a different Dyson: $209.43 for the Dyson V6 Top Dog, a cordless vacuum with a pet hair lifter attachment. If pet hair isn't a problem for you, it has the V6 Trigger (the version without attachments) for a very attractive $175.61. That's a new unit, not a refurb.

For some spring cleaning in the kitchen, Walmart has the Cucina Essentials multicooker for $69.63, a hybrid cooking device that combines pressure, slow and saute cooking in one. This sells for $90 elsewhere, so that's a quarter off.

Meanwhile, Amazon has the Instant Pot Accu SV800 sous vide circulator for $89 -- a new low price for this new method of cooking. We haven't tested this particular model, but it has good reviews on Amazon, and the price is right. There is also a sweet deal on this refurbished Blendtec blender: $199.99 -- $80 off the usual price.

Amazon also has some great deals in its outlet section at the moment if you need to get up to the $35 total that gets you free shipping: $6.88 for an electric can opener and $14.90 for an electric citrus juicer both jump out at me.