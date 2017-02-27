Free shipping from ​Amazon and Walmart: The best home goods deals

From Home Deals: The best smart home and kitchen bargains for shoppers looking to take advantage of free shipping from Amazon and Walmart.

Vacuum Cleaners

Welcome to Home Deals, where we find the best appliance and smart-home related deals that help you live better for less.

Competition is a good thing: It makes for better deals when two companies are vying for your dollar. This week, we've seen Amazon and Walmart competing by lowering the costs of shipping: both companies are now offering free shipping anytime you spend more than $35. So, what are the best deals at both places to tempt you in to spend your money?

2z9a6086.jpg

The Dyson DC33, on sale for $229 at Walmart

Colin West McDonald/CNET

Walmart has the Dyson DC33 for $229, an older model, but one that has many of the features of the British company's newer vacuums. It's a great vacuum for a small apartment or house, and it's $100 cheaper than newer models like the Light Ball Multifloor.

Amazon has a similar deal, but for a different Dyson: $209.43 for the Dyson V6 Top Dog, a cordless vacuum with a pet hair lifter attachment. If pet hair isn't a problem for you, it has the V6 Trigger (the version without attachments) for a very attractive $175.61. That's a new unit, not a refurb.

For some spring cleaning in the kitchen, Walmart has the Cucina Essentials multicooker for $69.63, a hybrid cooking device that combines pressure, slow and saute cooking in one. This sells for $90 elsewhere, so that's a quarter off.

Meanwhile, Amazon has the Instant Pot Accu SV800 sous vide circulator for $89 -- a new low price for this new method of cooking. We haven't tested this particular model, but it has good reviews on Amazon, and the price is right. There is also a sweet deal on this refurbished Blendtec blender: $199.99 -- $80 off the usual price.

Amazon also has some great deals in its outlet section at the moment if you need to get up to the $35 total that gets you free shipping: $6.88 for an electric can opener and $14.90 for an electric citrus juicer both jump out at me.

8
Performance
7
Features
8
Design
7
Usability
CNET Review
$428.00

More stories

Up Next: Amazon could start dropping off packages inside your home
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF