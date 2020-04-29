Amazon and NFL extend Thursday Night Football streaming deal

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Amazon and the NFL are teaming up again for Thursday Night Football. As part of a new multiyear deal, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream the 11 Thursday Night Football games being broadcast by Fox, the online retailer and the league announced Wednesday.

Amazon will also stream one additional game that'll be played on a Saturday in the second half of the 2020 NFL regular season. That game will still be televised in the participating teams' home markets.

"We are thrilled to renew our Thursday Night Football deal with the NFL, and are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global streaming rights to an additional regular season game in 2020," said Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, in a release.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but CNBC reported that the package is worth more than its previous $65 million a year deal.

Amazon started streaming Thursday Night Football games back in 2017.