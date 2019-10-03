Amazon and Disney in tug-of-war over Fire TV ads

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon has apparently again locked horns with a streaming competitor . Amazon wants to sell a "substantial percentage" of ad space on Disney apps that are available on the retail giant's Fire TV devices, according to a report Thursday from The Wall Street Journal. Disney is said to be resisting, and the two companies are at an impasse. Disney apps could be removed from Fire TV devices if they can't reach an agreement.

The conflict could jeopardize Fire TV device support for Disney apps like ABC, ESPN and the Disney Channel. Disney's $7-a-month rival to Netflix, Disney Plus, is expected to be ad-free, and there's currently no deal in place for Fire TV devices to carry the subscription service when it launches Nov. 12.

This isn't the first time Amazon has wrestled with a streaming competitor. On Sept. 30, Google said its streaming YouTube TV service would finally be available on Amazon Fire devices after the two companies previously banned each others' products from their own services.

Audiences are also still waiting to find out when the Apple TV app will come to Fire TV. Apple's $5-a-month streaming service, Apple TV Plus, is slated to launch Nov. 1, just ahead of Disney Plus.

Disney didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Amazon declined to comment.