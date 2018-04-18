Amazon and Best Buy team up to sell smart TVs

Amazon, Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy want to sell you your next smart TV.

The companies, which are two of the biggest electronics retailers in the US, on Wednesday revealed their partnership to sell the next generation of TVs running Amazon's Fire TV operating system to customers in the US and Canada. Best Buy will launch more than 10 4K and HD Fire TV Edition models made by Toshiba and Insignia starting this summer. Pricing on the sets has not yet been announced.

"Amazon and Best Buy have a long history of working together, and today we take our partnership to a new level," Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The announcement marks another collaboration between the two rival retailers, with Best Buy already selling Amazon devices in its stores and putting a limited set of its inventory up for sale through voice shopping on Amazon's Alexa. All this work together may show that some retailers -- instead of battling directly against the fast-growing Amazon -- see a chance to gain by working with the company and tapping into its huge customer base.

In another example, Kohl's started accepting returns for Amazon in its stores, in hopes of boosting store traffic.

The new models may also offer fresh competition to competing smart TVs that use Roku's rival operating system.

People in the US will be able to buy the first Fire TV Edition smart TV from Toshiba starting this summer, with more models coming in 2018.

These smart TVs will be available exclusively in Best Buy stores, on BestBuy.com and, for the first time, from Best Buy as a seller on Amazon.com. The new TVs will be coming to Canada later this year, the companies said.

