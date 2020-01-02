Amazon allegedly threatened to fire employees for speaking out on climate change

Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Several Amazon employees say they've been threatened with termination for talking publicly about their climate change campaign.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, an activist group within Amazon that started in late 2018, said in a statement Thursday that several of its members were targeted by the human resources and legal departments at Amazon for their public comments, including to the press. In some cases, employees received follow-up emails threatening firings if they continued to speak out, the group said.

In the group's statement, several employees called out their company for trying to quiet them.

"This is not the time to silence those who are speaking out," said Maren Costa, an Amazon user experience principal designer who claims she was threatened with termination for talking to The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon's press office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The employee group has worked to push Amazon's leaders to make bigger commitments to reduce greenhouse gasses and cut off the company's work with the oil and gas industries. Their efforts included taking part in the Global Climate Strike in September and pushing for a failed shareholder resolution on climate change last year.

Their claims of being threatened come just after Google faced harsh criticism for firing four employees who spoke out against working conditions at their company. The US National Labor Relations Board said last month it would investigate those terminations.