"Alexa, are the Golden State Warriors going to repeat as NBA world champions this season?"

"Alexa, who's going to be named the league's Most Valuable Player? Will it be the Houston Rockets' James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James or will the Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook win the award for a second straight year?

"Oh, and Alexa, will the Philadelphia 76ers' finally make the playoffs after years of being the worst pro basketball team on the planet?!"

Those questions and more can now be answered by Amazon's smart speaker. The NBA said Monday that all 30 of its basketball teams will launch Alexa skills for this upcoming season, becoming the first pro sports league with all of its teams on the Amazon platform.

So, this means in addition to asking Alexa to order a ride from either Uber or Lyft, find the best recipes for cooking or order a pizza from Domino's, now you can ask Amazon's voice assistant for the latest on your favorite NBA team including scores, stats and other tidbits.

The NBA partnership comes as Amazon works to to keep its lead in the smart speaker market against Google, which last week introduced new Home speakers, and Apple, which has promised to deliver its first-ever product in the category -- the HomePod -- in December. Amazon controls 70 percent of the smart speaker market, according to eMarketer, with Google a distant second. CEO Jeff Bezos continued Amazon's assault, after releasing five new Echo products in September that range in price from $35 to $150.

As for the Warriors winning back-to-back titles? Alexa may say that 93 percent of NBA general managers think so, according to a recent survey. But CBS Sports' analyst and ex-NBA All-Star Rip Hamilton thinks the Cavaliers will win their second NBA title in three seasons.

As for MVP, maybe it's the Cavs' LeBron James, if we're going by the NBA GM survey. Or maybe Alexa.

And, will the 76ers make the playoffs? Well, maybe their fans believe the team's tired catchphrase, "Trust The Process," in which the 76ers seemingly lost some games on purpose for the past four seasons in order to draft better players with the goal of becoming a better team.

Perhaps we should ask Alexa about that.

