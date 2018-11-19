Amazon Alexa now lets you listen to paid Pandora Premium accounts

Ry Crist/CNET

On Monday, Pandora announced that its paid subscription, Pandora Premium, is coming to Amazon's Alexa-powered devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show.

But if you're an Alexa user you may have already listened to Pandora on your Echo device. That's because Alexa previously let you listen to the free version of Pandora with ads -- but it didn't support paid accounts until now.

The music streamer announced its Premium subscription in March 2017, which gives you ad-free listening, unlimited skips and the ability to download music for offline listening. It competes with other paid music streaming services such as Spotify Premium, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Pandora Premium for Alexa supports the company's AutoPlay feature, which keeps playing similar music even when the song or album you requested has finished. You can also listen to Pandora's curated Featured Playlists.

To listen just say, "Alexa, play Pandora" or set Pandora as your default music streamer in the Alexa app and request a song.