On this podcast, we talk about:
- A potential new way to pay your friends through voice commands on Alexa
- Whether graphene, the new supermaterial you never heard of, can help your phone charge in 7 seconds
- How a former Equifax executive is facing charges over insider trading
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Amazon's Alexa could become the Venmo of voice (The 3:59, Ep. 369)
