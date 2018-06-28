Amazon's ambitions to become an online pharmacy are finally coming to fruition.
The e-commerce giant on Thursday said it agreed to buy the online drug store PillPack. The startup, which was founded in 2013, ships medications to people in the US in pre-sorted dose packaging and caters to people who take multiple prescriptions a day.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of this year. Amazon didn't disclose the value of the deal. PillPack already raised over $120 million in funding, according to Crunchbase.
The deal fulfills reports that Amazon was planning on jumping into the pharmacy and health care industries. For instance, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in October that Amazon obtained approval to be a wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals in 12 states. Amazon likely decided to push into the new field to help it maintain its rapid growth and bring in more customers.
Stocks for a handful of drug store companies sank Thursday, including Ride Aid, CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance, a typical market move anytime Amazon jumps into a new market.
Discuss: Amazon agrees to buy PillPack, an online pharmacy
