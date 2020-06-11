Amazon adds two new colors for Kindle Paperwhite

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon has added two new color options for its Kindle Paperwhite. The e-book reader now comes in plum and sage, basically a light purple and light green.

With the addition of plum and sage, the Kindle Paperwhite is now available in four color options. When the e-reader launched in November 2018, the only color available was black. Amazon added a twilight blue last year.

The 2018 model of the Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than its earlier versions. The e-reader is also fully-waterproof and features a 6-inch touchscreen E Ink display that is readable in direct sunlight, similar to the high-end Kindle Oasis.

Read more: Best e-readers for 2020

All four colors are now available on Amazon. The e-reader comes with the option of 8GB and 32GB ranging in price from $130 to $160.