Amazon adds new storage limits for its warehouses ahead of holiday season

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Months into the pandemic, Amazon continues to struggle with plenty of problems, such as out-of-stock sanitizing wipes, price gouging, shipping delays and disrupted supply chains. Expecting challenges to continue through this unprecedented year, the e-commerce giant revealed new plans on Monday to prepare its huge logistics network for its first holiday season during a year of coronavirus.

For its first holiday ever, the retailer will institute new limits on how much inventory independent sellers can store in Amazon's US warehouses, according to a letter to sellers Amazon sent out Monday morning. The intent is to prevent large incoming shipments of products that aren't big sellers during Christmas -- say, Easter bunnies or Fourth of July baby onesies -- that end up gobbling up a lot of storage space. That way, hopefully, there will be enough storage for every seller and Amazon will be able to provide more selection for customers.

Amazon said this change, which is effective immediately, shouldn't have any impact on customers being able to purchase top selling products like the Nintendo Switch and Roku-powered TVs. Sellers will be able to store up to 3 ½ months of inventory for their items, with limits set on a product by product basis, and can replenish this inventory as items go out the door. Amazon says sellers tend to store only about 1 ½ months worth of products with the e-commerce giant.

"Even though it's July, we're preparing early for the holiday season to meet sustained increased demand," according to the letter to sellers, which Amazon shared with CNET.

The new storage limits come after Amazon's logistics network was thrown into chaos as the coronavirus stormed across the US in March and April. Many essential products like toilet paper and hand sanitizer went out of stock and shipments were delayed for weeks. To get a handle on a spike in orders as millions of customers avoided going to stores, the company temporarily restricted deliveries of non-essential items coming into its warehouses and slowed down shipments of those same items by up to a month.

Amazon has since inched its way back to normal operations but, like every other retailers, continues to face difficulties. So, Amazon is planning ahead to try to avoid more issues during the critical holiday season and help its get all its deliveries out, even during the ongoing pandemic.