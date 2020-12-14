First COVID-19 vaccines given in US Google outage US government hacked Total solar eclipse Stimulus checks Time's Person of the Year AirPods Max

Amazon adds live translation feature for Echo devices

Alexa can act as your interpreter in real time.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon on Monday launched a live translation feature for Echo speakers and smart displays that lets Alexa act as your interpreter. Once a translation session has started, Alexa can automatically identify what languages are being spoken and translate each side of the conversation, Amazon said in a blog post. 

"The Live Translation feature leverages several existing Amazon systems, including Alexa's automatic-speech-recognition (ASR) system, Amazon Translate, and Alexa's text-to-speech system, with the overall architecture and machine learning models designed and optimized for conversational-speech translation," the company said.

At launch, the feature will work with language pairs including English and Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese or Hindi.

