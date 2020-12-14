Amazon adds live translation feature for Echo devices

Amazon on Monday launched a live translation feature for Echo speakers and smart displays that lets Alexa act as your interpreter. Once a translation session has started, Alexa can automatically identify what languages are being spoken and translate each side of the conversation, Amazon said in a blog post.
"The Live Translation feature leverages several existing Amazon systems, including Alexa's automatic-speech-recognition (ASR) system, Amazon Translate, and Alexa's text-to-speech system, with the overall architecture and machine learning models designed and optimized for conversational-speech translation," the company said.
At launch, the feature will work with language pairs including English and Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese or Hindi.
