Amazon adds in-store pickup options as Black Friday looms

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

With Black Friday sales looming, Amazon is bracing itself for a surge in deliveries by letting you pick up orders at physical stores. US shoppers can have deliveries sent to Amazon Books stores or Amazon 4-star locations, to make sure surprise gifts aren't spoiled, the e-commerce giant said Monday.

"This year many customers and their families are opting to stay home so the challenge of keeping those special gifts under wraps from family, friends or loved ones is going to be greater than ever," John Felton, vice president of Amazon Global Delivery Services, said in the release.

It also highlighted its contactless Amazon Hub pickup locations in local stores, as well as its Amazon Day delivery option, which lets you receive all of your orders on one day of the week.

These options benefit Amazon as well, CNBC noted, since delivery companies like FedEx and UPS will be under pressure as more people turn to online shopping for the holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.