Amazon adds free counseling, mental health benefits for workers and their families

The new mental health package will cover one-on-one sessions, a therapy app and a handful of other benefits.

Amazon has added a new mental health benefit for all US employees and their families, starting today. It will include free counseling sessions, 24-hour crisis support lines, a mental health app and more.

This benefits expansion comes as Amazon rapidly grows its number of delivery drivers and warehouse workers -- and on the heels of recent criticism of their working conditions.

The tech giant's announcement points to COVID-19 as a major contributor to employee stress over the past year, and Amazon is offering in-person, phone, video and text methods for counseling sessions. The benefit covers three free counseling sessions per person, per topic. In addition, the new benefit will include access to computerized self-care and cognitive behavioral therapy programs.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

