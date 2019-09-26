Echo Buds from Amazon sticks Alexa inside your ears

James Martin/CNET

Amazon is taking on Apple's AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds with the Echo Buds. These new buds have integrated Alexa support and include noise reduction technology from Bose.

Using the usual wake word, Alexa, will activate the voice assistant, or by tapping and holding one of the buds, a separate voice assistant on your phone (such as Siri or Google Assistant) can also connect. You can toggle between noise reduction and the outside world by double-tapping the side of the buds.

Amazon promises up to five hours of battery with a single charge and 20 hours when using the charge in the included case.

The Amazon Echo Buds are available for preorder now for $130 (£120), and are expected to ship in time for the holidays.

For all the news from Amazon's fall 2019 event, see everything Amazon announced today.

The article was originally published on Sept. 25. It has sense been updated.