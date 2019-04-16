Amazon 10-inch Fire tablets $50 off at Best Buy

David Carnoy/CNET

Today only, Best Buy is offering $50 off of Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, bringing the price down to $100. That matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the 32GB model. (Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the product featured on this page.)

Best Buy is also offering $50 off the 64GB version of the tablet, which now costs $139.

The Fire HD 10 was already a pretty sweet deal starting at $150 (which remains the price for the 32GB model at Amazon, by the way, though we'll be watching to see if it matches Best Buy's price). Sure, it lacks the elegance of the 9.7-inch iPad and can't match the power of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but it delivers more bang for the buck -- especially at $100. You get a 10-inch tablet with a high-res screen and solid performance, 32GB of storage -- equal to the base model iPad -- and hands-free Alexa capabilities.