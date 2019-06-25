Amazfit Bip smartwatch dips to $64

Sarah Tew/CNET

Honestly, I hadn't touched my Amazfit Bip for several months. Most days I wear my Apple Watch, but with a four-day vacation looming and no desire to hassle with charging it, I reached for the Bip.

I'm glad I did. It worked like the wellness champ I remembered it to be, and after five days off the charger, the battery still showed 87%. The watch normally sells for $80, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon Prime subscribers can get the Amazfit Bip for $63.99. It's available at that price in both black and white. (Never mind the long-since-expired promo code mentioned in the accompanying video, which is otherwise spot-on.)

This isn't an all-time low for the Bip, but it's close. Everything you need to know about the watch, you can find in Scott Stein's Amazfit Bip review.

Sadly, Amazfit has stubbornly refused to remedy one problem: Several of the included digital watch faces show only 24-hour time. Others can do 12-hour, thankfully, and obviously the analog faces are fine. I'll also note that some wearers have experienced reliability issues with the watch, though at least it's covered by a 12-month warranty.

Bottom line: If you're looking for notifications, GPS, heart rate monitoring, an always-on screen, fantastic battery life and, oh yeah, the time of day, the Bip is a fantastic buy at $64.

Now playing: Watch this: The Amazfit Bip is a steal at $70

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!