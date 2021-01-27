Amanda Gorman will recite a new poem before the Super Bowl

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman has been asked to recite an original poem before the Super Bowl LV kicks off next weekend. Gorman, the youngest Presidential Inaugural Poet in US history, will speak about the three honorary captains for the Super Bowl: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin, who were chosen because of their commitment to helping others through the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday.

"These heroes are symbolic of the thousands of health care professionals, educators and veterans throughout our country who continue to care for, heal and support those in need during this pandemic," the NFL said.

Davis, Dorner and Martin will take part in the coin toss ceremony before the game.

Gorman, who was the first US youth poet laureate, shot to fame after reading her inspirational poem The Hill We Climb during last week's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.