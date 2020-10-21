CNET también está disponible en español.

The cult-favorite Always Pan just got its first ever accessory

The new steamer baskets are on preorder and we're already adding to cart.

steamer-baskets.png
Our Place

You might've heard about the Always Pan since it's made the rounds on morning talk shows and always seems to be sold out or on backorder (although it isn't right now). We tested it out earlier this year to see if it lived up to the hype and I've gotta admit, it's worth the attention. It's a perfect everyday size, easy to clean, deep enough to make sauces without spillage and has a genius built-in spoon rest. Oh, and it just looks so darn good sittin' on the stove. 

The Always Pan just got a little better too, with the release of its first ever accessory (if you don't count the wooden spoon and metal steamer tray it already comes with). As of today, you can add a pair of sturdy spruce steamer baskets for making glorious dumplings, mounds of steamed vegetables, perfectly-cooked fish and more just by plopping the basket atop the Always Pan with a bit of water. The steamer baskets are made from high-quality spruce and come with a pair of wooden chopsticks, all for $45. The baskets are currently on preorder but we don't know what inventory will look like when they start to ship, so if you're hoping to score a pair you might want to secure yours as soon as possible.

