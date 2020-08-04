Alto's Odyssey leaps the chasm onto Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Snowman

Both Alto's Odyssey and its precursor Alto's Adventure -- two of the most popular and meditative mobile games -- are making the leap from casual mobile gaming to consoles and PCs. The two Alto games, which feature snowboarding and sandboarding across exotic landscapes to a hypnotic soundtrack, will be bundled into one game called The Alto Collection and will be available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store on August 13 and "coming soon" to Nintendo Switch. The cost will be the same across all platforms at $9.99 USD (8.99 EUR / 7.99 GBP), but it will be free on the Epic Games Store until August 20.

The impending release was announced on Tuesday by Snowman, the publisher of both Alto games, on its blog -- along with a launch trailer.

"Dating back all the way to February 2015 when Alto's Adventure first came out, we had people asking for the game on basically every platform," said Ryan Cash, executive producer of The Alto Collection. "For us, we had never planned for the game to be anywhere else but the iPhone and the iPod when we were originally making it."

But once Alto turned into an international hit, the team eventually brought the Alto games to Android, Apple TV and the Mac. Even though the Alto games use simple two-button controls that make it easy to learn but difficult to master, it adapted well to the Apple TV when Apple introduced apps and games to the platform in 2015. Alto's Adventure quickly became one of the best-selling games as the graphics adapted well to the big screen and the gameplay worked well with both Apple's Siri Remote and game controllers like the ones from SteelSeries.

The success on Apple TV opened the door to considering Alto on the big screen with other platforms. But, the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017 also opened up new possibilities, as it quickly became clear that Alto would be great on the Switch -- and potentially on other platforms as well.

"I think there has been a shift in the perception of this distinction between mobile games and PC and console games," said Harry Nesbitt, lead artist and programmer of both Alto games. "It's kind of signified by the arrival of the Switch, which is sort of in between those two spaces -- and it kind of bridges the gap and a lot of ways."

Cash, who's also the CEO of Snowman, said that as the team grew and expanded its capabilities, they inevitably decided that "if people want to play this game on Nintendo Switch or [another platform], it'd be great for us to make the game available for people to play on whatever their favorite device is."

Mobile gaming leapfrogged the combination of PCs and consoles in 2016 and has continued to stretch its lead over traditional games. But, both PC and console games continue to grow their audience as well, and 2020 has witnessed more people playing games during COVID-19 lockdown along with renewed energy in consoles with the launches of Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X in the second half of the year.

With the Alto games known for their relaxing, meditative gameplay, they could be a nice balm to people looking for peace of mind during a global pandemic.