'Altered Carbon' and the Super Bowl stream this weekend

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

On Feb. 2, Netflix unveils a full season of "Altered Carbon." The show's main character is brought back to life after 250 years to solve a murder in a world where consciousness can be downloaded from one body to another.

This year, the Super Bowl airs on NBC. The network is making the game available online through its NBCSports app and on the web. Check out this full guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2018 beyond just that app.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast. Netflix has some great new additions to its film library. It just picked up "Goodfellas," both "Kill Bill" films and "Men in Black" on Feb. 1.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

