Altec Lansing InMotion Air review: Stylish Bluetooth speaker

Altec Lansing

Let's start with the good stuff. Altec Lansing's InMotion Air IMW725, which retails for $199, is one of the better-looking compact wireless Bluetooth speakers out there. It's got a unique, modern design and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, which allows you to take it outside without having to plug it in. We also liked the hideaway dock on the back of the unit for the small remote and the inclusion of a USB dongle. The dongle lets you stream audio from your Windows or Mac computer to the InMotion Air, using it as a computer speaker--whether or not you've already got Bluetooth compatibility built in.

Since this InMotion Air uses Bluetooth, it works with a wide range of devices that support the A2DP version of Bluetooth, including iPhones, iPads, and nearly every smartphone and Android tablet. Alas, there's no dock for charging your phone, nor is there a free USB charging port like the one found on Altec's own Octiv Duo speaker dock.

There is an audio input for connecting other devices (using an optional cable), but you don't get a built-in speakerphone like those found on some rival Bluetooth speakers, such as Aliph's tiny Jawbone Jambox.

As we said, we liked the design, though its off-kilter geometric shape may not please some. It's transportable but not superportable--meaning that it's lightweight and is easy to move around the house or take with you outside onto the patio or pool, but it's not exactly suitcase-friendly.