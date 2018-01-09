Chuck Johnson is more convinced than ever that Twitter is picking and choosing which voices they want to appear on its platform.

Johnson, an alt-right activist who's the force behind controversial websites WeSearchr and GotNews.com, is suing the social network, claiming it violated his right to free speech by banning him in 2015.

"There's no debate any more that Twitter is censoring right-leaning accounts and suppressing the views of those they don't like," Johnson said Tuesday after filing his suit against the San Francisco-based company a day earlier in Fresno County, California. "They claim that its users have freedom of speech, but it's fraudulent inducement."

Chuck Johnson/Peter Duke

Twitter declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Johnson's suit is the second legal complaint this week alleging a major tech company is culturally tilted against conservative viewpoints. Ex-Google engineer James Damore filed a class-action suit Monday claiming the search giant discriminates against white men. The suit filed in Silicon Valley comes five months after Damore was fired for distributing a contentious 3,300-word memo questioning Google's diversity policies.

Johnson was suspended by Twitter after tweeting that he wanted to raise money for "taking out" DeRay McKesson, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. Many people viewed the tweet as a call for violence against McKesson.

Johnson's lawsuit says he wasn't seeking violence but rather for an investigation that could damage McKesson's credibility.

The lawsuit calls Twitter's rules "vague and subjective." It says they're applied inconsistently.

In his lawsuit, Johnson cites internal Twitter emails leaked to BuzzFeed in December. According to emails in the article, Johnson said he was personally banned by then-CEO Dick Costolo.

"To be very clear, I don't want to find out we unsuspended this Chuck Johnson troll later on," Costello is quoted as having written to staff. "That account is permanently suspended and nobody for no reason may reactivate it."

