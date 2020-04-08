Alphabet's drone service delivers medicine during coronavirus pandemic

Wing

Google's parent company Alphabet is using its Wing drones to deliver food and medicine during the coronavirus pandemic, it announced Wednesday. Wing said it's seen a "dramatic" increase in customers using the service, with more than 1,000 deliveries completed in the last two weeks while people face lockdowns nationwide.

Wing was first unveiled by Google in 2014, with the drone delivery service certified by the FAA at the end of last year.

Wing said it's seeing customers in the US order health and wellness items from Walgreens, including medicine, toothpaste and toilet paper, and groceries like pasta, canned foods, fruit cups and baby food.

"We're trying to support local businesses that aren't able to open their doors by allowing them to deliver their products directly to customers' homes," Project Wing said. It pointed to a local bakery in Christiansburg, Virginia, which is now selling 50% more pastries via Wing on one weekend than it usually sells in store.

