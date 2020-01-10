Alphabet legal chief David Drummond is leaving the company

Getty Images

The top lawyer at Alphabet, Google's parent company, is leaving the company following sexual assault allegations earlier this year. David Drummond will be retiring from the company on Jan. 31, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alphabet has reportedly been investigating how management handled allegations of sexual misconduct against Drummond and other executives. In January, company shareholders sued Alphabet for allegedly covering up the scandals.

In August, Drummond publicly acknowledged an affair with a former co-worker but said he won't engage in a public back-and-forth, after a scathing account of their extramarital relationship was published a day earlier. "It's not a secret that Jennifer and I had a difficult breakup 10 years ago," Drummond said at the time, referring to Jennifer Blakely, a former employee in Google's legal department.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.