Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Think an Amazon Echo Show 5 would make a good addition to a dorm room? Here's your chance to find out on the cheap: For a limited time, Prime Student subscribers can get the Echo Show 5 for $53.99 with promo code SHOWFIVE40. It normally sells for $89.99, and the last time it was anywhere near this price was on Prime Day (when it was $50). Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

As you'll see on Amazon's offer page, other devices are on sale as well:

The Echo Plus for $89.99 (save $60) with code PLUS40 .

. The Echo Dot for $29.99 (save $20) with code DOT40 .

. The Echo Spot for $77.99 (save $52) with code SPOT40 .

. The Echo Input for $20 (save $15) with code INPUT40.

Don't have a Prime Student subscription? It's free for the first six months, then $6.49 per month thereafter.

The standout here is definitely the Echo Show 5, which I do indeed think would be great for students. It can do all the Echo things like setting alarms and reminders, answering questions, playing music and, in this case, making video calls home to ask for more money.

These deals will be available until Oct. 1, according to Amazon's fine print.

Now playing: Watch this: The Amazon Echo Show 5 helps Alexa fit nicely on your...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) $89 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.