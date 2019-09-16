Allswell mattress sale: Save up to 15% on a hybrid mattress

Allswell

You usually need to wait for a holiday like Memorial Day or Labor Day weekend to hit a mattress sale, but hybrid-mattress-maker Allswell is offering discounts on two of its mattresses for the whole month of September.

What's a hybrid mattress, you ask? It combines foam and coil construction for best-of-both-worlds comfort. Allswell sells three different mattresses, and the top two are discounted by 10% or 15% this month. Let's have a look.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The middle rung of Allswell's offerings is a 12-inch-tall hybrid mattress with individually wrapped coils, a one-inch layer of high-density foam, a two-inch layer of copper-infused memory foam and a quilted top layer with cooling technology. With code LUXE10, you can save 10% on any size Luxe hybrid mattress. Offer ends Sept. 30.