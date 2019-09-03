Angela Lang/CNET

We'll see Apple's new iPhones in exactly one week, but a suspected benchmarking test might hint at one model's specs. Geekbench took a closer look at the "iPhone 12.1," which 9to5Mac said is the successor to iPhone XR (last year's lowest spec model), and it doesn't sound like much of a leap forward.

The test suggested that the new iPhone is around 12% faster than the 2018 equivalent for single-core tasks, but the multi-core performance is basically the same as last year's, 9to5Mac noted.

Now playing: Watch this: New iPhones, Apple Watch and more: Apple's September...

It also said that the XR successor will have 1 GB additional RAM, bringing it to a total of 4 GB, bringing it in line with last year's iPhone XS and XS Max. We don't know if Apple plans to bump up the RAM of the rumored iPhone 11 Pro as a result.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but we'll find out more at its event in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, next Tuesday.