All three iPhone 11 models will come out in September, analyst predicts

One analyst is predicting that Apple will release all three 2019 iPhones next month. Dan Ives of securities company Wedbush expects that the iPhone 11 models -- which may use a "Pro" naming convention -- will drop in the second week of September, according to 9to5Mac. CNET predicts that Apple will unveil its new iPhones on Sept. 10 and release them on Sept. 20, but Ives expects an even earlier release.
Last year, Apple unveiled its phones on Sept. 13, before releasing the iPhone XS and XS Max on Sept. 21. The cheaper iPhone XR arrived Oct. 26.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
