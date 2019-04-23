All the smart-home gadgets we expect from Google I/O (The 3:59, Ep. 548)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- The smart home gadgets expected to come out at Google I/O.
- Teen sues Apple for $1 billion over alleged facial recognition error.
- Key by Amazon in-home deliveries expand to more cities.
- Twitter earnings perk up.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
