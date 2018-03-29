CNET también está disponible en español.

All the Silicon Valley talk from our Jimmy O. Yang interview

He discusses playing Jian Yang, his friendship with Mike Judge and season 5.

Jimmy O. Yang better known as Jian Yang from the show Silicon Valley stopped by CNET to talk about the show and his new book How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents.

 Josh Miller/CNET

One of my favorite parts about the HBO show Silicon Valley is the character Jian Yang played by actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang. The character is a weird mixture of entrepreneur, maniacal roommate and unapologetic manipulator and his rivalry with Erlich Bachman played by T.J. Miller fueled some of the funniest moments in the show's first 4 seasons.

Jimmy O. Yang visited CNET and talked with us about the origin of Jian Yang, having Mike Judge as a commencement speaker and what the future holds for his relationship with T.J. Miller -- let's just say Chinese action comedy.

We gathered all the best Silicon Valley moments from our interview into one bite-sized video compilation. Enjoy.

Check out the full interview below where he talks about being an immigrant comic, all his odd jobs -- including a strip club DJ -- and his new book How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents.

