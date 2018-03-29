Josh Miller/CNET

One of my favorite parts about the HBO show Silicon Valley is the character Jian Yang played by actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang. The character is a weird mixture of entrepreneur, maniacal roommate and unapologetic manipulator and his rivalry with Erlich Bachman played by T.J. Miller fueled some of the funniest moments in the show's first 4 seasons.

Jimmy O. Yang visited CNET and talked with us about the origin of Jian Yang, having Mike Judge as a commencement speaker and what the future holds for his relationship with T.J. Miller -- let's just say Chinese action comedy.

We gathered all the best Silicon Valley moments from our interview into one bite-sized video compilation. Enjoy.

Now Playing: Watch this: The best Silicon Valley moments from our Jimmy O. Yang...

Check out the full interview below where he talks about being an immigrant comic, all his odd jobs -- including a strip club DJ -- and his new book How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents.