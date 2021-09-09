All the PlayStation Showcase trailers: God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, Gran Turismo 7 and more

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 has come and gone bringing with it a suite of new announcements. God of War: Ragnarok was shown, alongside a brand new Spider-Man and Gran Turismo 7.
Also a Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced!
It was a huge show, but if you missed it here's all the trailers shown at the event, in alphabetical order...
Alan Wake Remastered
Blood Hunt
Deathloop
Forspoken
Ghostwire Tokyo
God of War: Ragnarok
Grand Theft Auto 5
Gran Turismo 7
Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Wolverine
Project Eve
Spider-Man 2
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake
Tchia
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
