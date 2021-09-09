All the PlayStation Showcase trailers: God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, Gran Turismo 7 and more

Sony

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 has come and gone bringing with it a suite of new announcements. God of War: Ragnarok was shown, alongside a brand new Spider-Man and Gran Turismo 7.

Also a Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced!



It was a huge show, but if you missed it here's all the trailers shown at the event, in alphabetical order...

Alan Wake Remastered



Blood Hunt

Deathloop

Forspoken

Ghostwire Tokyo

God of War: Ragnarok

Grand Theft Auto 5

Gran Turismo 7

Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Wolverine

Project Eve



Spider-Man 2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Tchia

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection