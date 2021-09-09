PlayStation Showcase 2021 Matrix Resurrections trailer debate Houseparty shuts down Apple event set for Sept. 14 Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial Space station photo captures Earth's edge

All the PlayStation Showcase trailers: God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, Gran Turismo 7 and more

Miss the PlayStation Showcase? Here are all the trailers in one convenient spot.

We saw the first gameplay footage of God of War Ragnarok today.

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 has come and gone bringing with it a suite of new announcements. God of War: Ragnarok was shown, alongside a brand new Spider-Man and Gran Turismo 7.

Also a Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced!

It was a huge show, but if you missed it here's all the trailers shown at the event, in alphabetical order...

Alan Wake Remastered

Blood Hunt

Deathloop

Forspoken

Ghostwire Tokyo

God of War: Ragnarok

Grand Theft Auto 5

Gran Turismo 7

Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Wolverine

Project Eve

Spider-Man 2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Tchia

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

