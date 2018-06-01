Happy National Donut Day! And, yeah: "Donut." I'm not sure if "doughnut" is a regional thing or a 1950s thing or what, but that usage has no place in modern society. No place!
Today, on this holiest of days (see what I did there?), you can score free donuts from a variety of chains. And these are just the national/regional ones; your local, independent donut shops are almost certainly offering deals as well.
Cumberland Farms
Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. today, buy any "dispensed beverage" and get a free donut to go with it.
Dunkin' Donuts
A free classic donut (sorry, no fancies) is yours with the purchase of any beverage -- until the donuts run out, that is.
But, wait, there's more: The first 10,000 Lyft users who use promo code DUNKINDONUTS18 will get a free ride (up to $10) -- ostensibly for a trip to your local DD store.
Edible Arrangements
Wait, the fancy-fruit-basket place? Yep, their version of the donut is an apple cut in a ring shape and dipped in chocolate. Sounds mighty fine to me! Get a free sample today at any of their participating stores.
Krispy Kreme
Arguably the best donut deal anywhere, Krispy Kreme stores are offering a free donut of your choice -- no purchase necessary.
Lamar's Donuts
This chain is partnering with the Salvation Army to make National Donut Day a fundraising day as well. So make a donation to this worthy organization, then enjoy a free donut when you print (or show) this coupon.
Papa John's
Wait, the pizza place? Yep, they're getting into the donut-hole business, and today, ahead of the June 2 national rollout, you can get a free order of them with any online pizza purchase.
Shiply Do-Nuts
Nope, nope, nope -- it's "donuts." Didn't we already cover this? Anyway, this chain is offering a free glazed donut with any purchase. (Not to sound ungrateful, but a glazed donut is like a scoop of vanilla ice cream. What's the point?)
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
If you're lucky enough to live in the Chicago area, you can score a free glazed donut with any purchase. As noted above, that's kind of a waste of your donut calories, but go ahead and avail yourself of some of Stan's other (not-free) choices. Because I paid my first visit here a few months back and oh my god om nom nom.
Walmart
Again with the glazed? Okay, okay, I'll stop looking a free donut in the mouth. (There's a joke in there somewhere.) Every US Walmart location will offer customers a free full-size glazed.
Have you found any other notable donut freebies? Make sure to share the details and locations in the comments. Me, I just wish I lived closer to Sweetwater's Donut Mill in southwest Michigan -- best donuts in the state, bar none. Actually, it's probably just as well, because I'd weigh 300 pounds by now.
