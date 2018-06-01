Getty Images

Happy National Donut Day! And, yeah: "Donut." I'm not sure if "doughnut" is a regional thing or a 1950s thing or what, but that usage has no place in modern society. No place!

Today, on this holiest of days (see what I did there?), you can score free donuts from a variety of chains. And these are just the national/regional ones; your local, independent donut shops are almost certainly offering deals as well.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. today, buy any "dispensed beverage" and get a free donut to go with it.

A free classic donut (sorry, no fancies) is yours with the purchase of any beverage -- until the donuts run out, that is.

But, wait, there's more: The first 10,000 Lyft users who use promo code DUNKINDONUTS18 will get a free ride (up to $10) -- ostensibly for a trip to your local DD store.

Wait, the fancy-fruit-basket place? Yep, their version of the donut is an apple cut in a ring shape and dipped in chocolate. Sounds mighty fine to me! Get a free sample today at any of their participating stores.

Arguably the best donut deal anywhere, Krispy Kreme stores are offering a free donut of your choice -- no purchase necessary.

This chain is partnering with the Salvation Army to make National Donut Day a fundraising day as well. So make a donation to this worthy organization, then enjoy a free donut when you print (or show) this coupon.

Wait, the pizza place? Yep, they're getting into the donut-hole business, and today, ahead of the June 2 national rollout, you can get a free order of them with any online pizza purchase.

Nope, nope, nope -- it's "donuts." Didn't we already cover this? Anyway, this chain is offering a free glazed donut with any purchase. (Not to sound ungrateful, but a glazed donut is like a scoop of vanilla ice cream. What's the point?)

If you're lucky enough to live in the Chicago area, you can score a free glazed donut with any purchase. As noted above, that's kind of a waste of your donut calories, but go ahead and avail yourself of some of Stan's other (not-free) choices. Because I paid my first visit here a few months back and oh my god om nom nom.

Again with the glazed? Okay, okay, I'll stop looking a free donut in the mouth. (There's a joke in there somewhere.) Every US Walmart location will offer customers a free full-size glazed.

Have you found any other notable donut freebies? Make sure to share the details and locations in the comments. Me, I just wish I lived closer to Sweetwater's Donut Mill in southwest Michigan -- best donuts in the state, bar none. Actually, it's probably just as well, because I'd weigh 300 pounds by now.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!