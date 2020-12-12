All the Pixel 5 features that Google just made available on Pixel 3 and 4

Angela Lang/CNET

One of the most underrated aspects of owning a Pixel phone is the steady stream of software updates. A great example of this is Google's December update, which takes a handful of nifty features we've seen on the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G and gives them to 2018's Pixel 3 phones and newer.

Software additions include:

Hold for Me: You can have Google Assistant take your place when on hold and notify you when a real person is back on the call.

Extreme Battery Saver: This option on top of the regular battery saver mode severely limits app usage to extend battery life.

Duo group call screen share: Watch the same video in group calls on Duo.

Google Photos new photo editor: Machine learning suggests improvements that you can do with just one tap. Fine adjustment tools are easier to use.

Adaptive Sound: Improves the sound quality of the phone speaker based on its surroundings.

General adaptivity: Your Pixel becomes more contextually aware. It can adapt battery needs, connectivity and more based on where you are, when you need certain features.

Mandalorian wallpapers: New wallpapers featuring Mando, Baby Yoda and more.

For more of what we thought about the Pixel 5 and its features read CNET's in-depth review.